Want to boil a batch of pasta, make your favourite soup, or slow-cook a stock? Then you’ll need a stockpot you can count on! This 10 inch stockpot with aluminium body, high-quality non-stick coating and matching glass lid is the perfect fit for any kitchen.* Not only is the material lightweight to handle and ensures fast and even heat distribution, but also the high-quality non-stick coating also allows you to cook with little to no fat. The clear glass lid that lets you keep an eye on your food comes with an integrated drain hole for easy straining.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops.