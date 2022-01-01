A two-egg omelette in the morning or a veggie burger in the evening, this 8 inch frying pan is always ready to help you prepare a smaller bite or a quick snack. The aluminium body ensures a fast and even heat distribution, while the high-quality non-stick coating allows you to cook with little or no oil and makes the pan a breeze to clean. When you’ve finished cooking, you’ll no doubt enjoy the soft touch of the sturdy stay-cool handle with which you can easily take the frying pan from the stove to the dinner table or the sink. *Not reccommended for gas cooktops.