Just the right size when you want to make an omelette or fry some meat for two, this aluminium frying pan* helps you to prepare your food in a jiffy. The aluminium provides a fast and even heat distribution while the non-stick coating ensures the food doesn’t stick and the washing up is a breeze. Add to this the sturdy stay-cool handle that’s soft to the touch and you’ve got a frying pan that will delight any cook.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops.