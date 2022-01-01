Whether you want to make breakfast for the entire family, brown a piece of meat or make a frittata, this 12 inch frying pan* is up for the job. With its aluminium body that guarantees a fast and even heat distribution and high-quality non-stick coating which allows you to cook with little to no oil. On top of that, the sturdy stay-cool handle that’s soft to the touch provides a good grip so you can safely take the pan from the stove to the table for serving where the non-stick coating guarantees an easy food release. *Not reccommended for gas cooktops.