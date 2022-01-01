When you’re browning a large quantity of fish or meat for a tasty stew or making bacon and eggs for a family breakfast, you’ll surely appreciate the large cooking surface of this 12.5 inch frying pan. It features a sturdy stay-cool handle for a comfortable grip and an aluminium body that ensures a fast and even heat distribution. Add to this the high-quality non-stick coating which guarantees an efficient food release as well as an easy clean-up, and you’ve got a convenient piece of kitchen equipment that any cook will be pleased to use.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops.