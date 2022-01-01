Whether you’re in the mood for a delicious steak, grilled asparagus or a piece of salmon, with this aluminium grill pan you have all you need to grill your food to perfection. The 10 x 10 grill surface is equipped with raised grill lines that give your food those typical grill marks and allow fat and moisture to escape for an extra crispy result. On top of that, the grill pan has a high-quality non-stick coating that guarantees an easy food release as well as a quick clean-up and a stay-cool handle for a comfortable and safe grip.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops