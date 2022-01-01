Preparing acouple of perfectly seared steaks, fish filets or a variety of vegetables is a piece of cake with this 11 inch grill pan! The grill pan’s stay-cool handle ensures a comfortable and safe grip while the raised grill lines leave those typical grill marks and allow any fat and moisture to escape easily so you get that extra crispy result. An added bonus is the high-quality non-stick coating that guarantees an easy food release and makes the clean-up a breeze. (Not reccommended for gas cooktops).