Anyone in the mood for a tasty stir-fry, a flavourful paella or a savoury risotto? With this covered stir fry pan, you’ll create the most delicious treats in no time! The aluminium body* guarantees a fast and even heat distribution and is covered with a high-quality non-stick coating that not only allows you to cook with little to no oil but also makes the pan a breeze to clean. Add to this the stay-cool handles and the clear glass lid that comes with an integrated straining function, and you’ve got a stir fry pan that excels in user-friendliness.

*Not reccommended for gas cooktops.