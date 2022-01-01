Pack a complete lunch in this dual lunch box! Whether you're at school, at the office or enjoying a cozy picnic, it's the perfect solution to take a healthy and balanced meal with you on all of your adventures. The two-tiered compartments are kept together with a convenient elastic strap and are microwave safe, dishwasher safe, as well as freezerproof. This set will also come complete with the 4-pc travel cutlery set, so no need to worry about wasteful plastic utensils! Set includes the 3-piece Bento box and 4-piece flatware set.