Frozen pizza’s, fried dough pizza’s or fresh dough pizza’s, you’ll easily serve them with style when you’ve got this pizza serving set within reach. The bamboo pizza shovel is the ideal assistant to take your pizza out of the oven and create perfectly even slices thanks to the integrated grid lines. Simply slide the sharp stainless steel blade of the pizza cutter through the dough and keep maximum control thanks to the cutter’s ergonomic soft-grip handle, it’s easy as pie!