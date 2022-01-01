Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Porcelain Travel Mug - Green
11.16 ozUPC: 0541382107741
Purchase Options
Product Details
You're craving a cup of coffee but don't have the time to stop and take a break? Enjoy your favorite hot beverage on the go in a Leo porcelain travel mug that fits perfectly under your coffee machine and in your car's cup holder. The high quality porcelain mug holds the heat of your drink while the heat resistant sillicone body allows a comfortable grip.