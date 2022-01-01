BergHOFF Leo Round Cake Pan - Pink Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Round Cake Pan - Pink Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Round Cake Pan - Pink Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Round Cake Pan - Pink Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

BergHOFF Leo Round Cake Pan - Pink

8.75 inUPC: 0541382106000
Purchase Options

Product Details

This 8.75-inch round cake pan releases even the most delicate treats with ease thanks to its amazing non-stick properties. Cleverly designed grid lines in combination along with the unique slicer allow you to cut cakes into any portion desired. Great for portion control for dieters and diabetics, or just for anyone who wants to create professional party platters.