Designed to complement the range of grey Leo kitchen utensils, the serving ladle is simple yet indispensable for serving your home-made soups, stews or sauces and filling pots to stock up the freezer. No need to worry about scratching the delicate surface of your pots and pans thanks to the silicone body. The ladle’s soft-touch rubber handle makes sure you’ve got a comfortable grip when you’re scooping up a full spoon.