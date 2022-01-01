BergHOFF Leo Silicone Serving Spoon - Gray Perspective: front
BergHOFF Leo Silicone Serving Spoon - Gray
BergHOFF Leo Silicone Serving Spoon - Gray
BergHOFF Leo Silicone Serving Spoon - Gray

12.75 inUPC: 0541382107122
Purchase Options

Product Details

Serve up mashed potatoes, rice or stews in a jiffy with the Leo serving spoon! The heat-resistant silicone spoon won’t scratch your delicate cookware while the soft-touch rubber handle ensures a comfortable grip when you’re scooping up your ingredients. When you’re done eating, just put the spoon in the dishwasher together with your pans and use the hanging loop for convenient storage.