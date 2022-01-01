Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Silicone Skimmer - Gray
12.75 inUPC: 0541382107134
Purchase Options
Product Details
From pasta to peas, the Leo skimmer with silicone body is the perfect tool to skim and strain liquid from your pots and pans without scratching the delicate surface of your cookware. The soft-touch rubber handle ensures a comfortable grip and has a convenient loop so you can hang the skimmer from a hook alongside the other Leo utensils for easy access.