BergHOFF Leo Silicone Spoon Rest - Gray
5 inUPC: 0541382107116
Product Details
No more cluttering up your stovetop or kitchen counter with dirty spoons while you’re cooking. The Leo spoon rest is the perfect solution for holding lids, ladles, tablets or other kitchen utensils close at hand while protecting your worktop. It’s heat-resistant and dishwasher safe, so it easily withstands the heat of hot spoons and you can just put it in the dishwasher with your pans once you’re done.