Flipping burgers or pancakes, frying eggs or removing cookies from a cookie sheet, it’s a piece of cake with this slotted turner. Its nylon head with thin flexible edge easily slides under all foods and is safe for use in non-stick coated cookware. The three slots allow excess liquid and oil to drain from your food. Once you’re done, the slotted turner can go in the dishwasher for a quick clean-up after which the hole in the handle allows for convenient hanging storage.