Looking for a simple solution that will keep your cereal, pasta, sugar, coffee, crackers, etc. fresh for longer? This smart seal food container is the perfect fit! Not only does the slim lid maximize the usable storage space, the lid also locks into place with a single twist and creates an airtight seal to preserve the freshness of the container’s contents. Add to this the clear BPA-free plastic body that allows you to easily identify the contents and the rounded corners that ensure easy pouring and you’ve got yourself a first-rate food container.