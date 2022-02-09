Beans, biscuits, muesli, this smart seal food container keeps it all fresh and tasty with a lid that locks into place with a single twist to create an airtight and watertight seal. The slim lid maximizes the usable storage space while the clear BPA-free plastic body allows you to easily identify the contents. Mix and match this 1.1 Qt container with the other available sizes and you’ve got yourself a durable and stackable set of food containers that’s a joy to use and easy to clean.