BergHOFF Leo Smart Tall Seal Food Container Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Smart Tall Seal Food Container Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Smart Tall Seal Food Container Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

BergHOFF Leo Smart Tall Seal Food Container

XLUPC: 0541382107868
Purchase Options

Product Details

Store leftovers in the fridge or bring your meal on the go in these handy smart seal food containers. The slim lids leave more space for your food which is kept fresh, thanks to the twist-lock lid that provides an airtight and watertight seal. The various sizes allow you to store different kinds of food and stack the containers for optimal space saving!