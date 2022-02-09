Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Bread Knife - Gray
9 inUPC: 0541382106963
Make quick work of the most crusty breads as well as the most delicate tomatoes with the Leo bread knife. The lightweight knife with soft-touch handle is a pleasure to use and makes the thinnest slices for a clean-cut result. Its serrated stainless steel blade with non-stick coating saws right through a tough crust without pressing the tender crumb.