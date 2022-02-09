This colourful knife with non-stick coating and soft-touch handle is sure to be a real eye-catcher in any kitchen! A crusty loaf of freshly-baked bread, a sandwich bun, crispy lettuce or a shiny tomato, with its serrated stainless steel blade the bread knife powers through them all just as easily without squashing the softer inside as you slice. Like the other Leo knives, this bread knife comes with a protective sleeve that will safeguard your hands from cuts and keep the blade in good condition.