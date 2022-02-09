Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Carving Fork - Gray
12.5 inUPC: 0541382106804
The perfect companion for the Leo carving knife, this carving fork holds your meat, fish or poultry securely in place while you cut precise slices. Its two sharp tines penetrate the food and lock into it while the soft-touch handle ensures a comfortable grip for easy handling. Gather your family around the table and use the fork to transfer the slices to everyone’s platter.