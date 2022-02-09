Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Cheese Knife - Gray
5 inUPC: 0541382106810
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Leo cheese knife is a must-have for all your wine and cheese parties. From an aged Emmental to a soft brie, the stainless steel blade with non-stick coating and cut-out pattern easily glides through any kind of cheese. Just slice or cut your cheeses with a single flick of the wrist and use the convenient fork-tipped spear for serving.