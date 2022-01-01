Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Knife Set with Bamboo Cutting Board
4 pcUPC: 0541382108264
Product Details
This knife set and anti-slip cutting board is a must-have for every kitchen. The pastel colors are sure to add just the right amount of color to any kitchen décor. This set makes for a great gift as a housewarming or wedding present.
Set includes:
- 16 inch cutting board
- 5.5 inch chef's knife
- 5 inch cheese knife
- 4.5 inch utility knife