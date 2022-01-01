BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Knife Set with Bamboo Cutting Board Perspective: front
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Knife Set with Bamboo Cutting Board Perspective: left
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Knife Set with Bamboo Cutting Board Perspective: right
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Knife Set with Bamboo Cutting Board

4 pcUPC: 0541382108264
This knife set and anti-slip cutting board is a must-have for every kitchen. The pastel colors are sure to add just the right amount of color to any kitchen décor. This set makes for a great gift as a housewarming or wedding present.

Set includes:

  • 16 inch cutting board
  • 5.5 inch chef's knife
  • 5 inch cheese knife
  • 4.5 inch utility knife