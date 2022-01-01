BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Gray Perspective: front
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Gray Perspective: left
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Gray Perspective: top
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Gray

6.75 inUPC: 0541382106792
Known for its versatility, the Leo Santoku knife is the primary knife for a wide variety of cutting task. Especially cutting vegetables is a breeze thanks to the wider, lightweight blade that allows for quick chopping and has a non-stick coating which features are reinforced by the little ridges. Making a tasty julienne soup has never been easier with this all-round Asian-style knife!