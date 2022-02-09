Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint
6.75 inUPC: 0541382107158
A real multifunctional cutting tool, the Santoku knife slices, dices and chops your delicate food effortlessly. The mint green stainless steel blade has a non-stick coating so you don’t have to worry about food sticking to the knife. Use the wider blade to scoop up the cut pieces and easily transfer them to a pan or plate.