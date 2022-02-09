BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint Perspective: front
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint Perspective: left
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint Perspective: right
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint Perspective: top
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint Perspective: bottom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Santoku Knife - Mint

6.75 inUPC: 0541382107158
Product Details

A real multifunctional cutting tool, the Santoku knife slices, dices and chops your delicate food effortlessly. The mint green stainless steel blade has a non-stick coating so you don’t have to worry about food sticking to the knife. Use the wider blade to scoop up the cut pieces and easily transfer them to a pan or plate.