Whether you're serving a sizzling steak right off the grill, a baked pork chop, or a cripsy pizza, the Leo steak knives are sure to cut the mustard. Your dinner guests will love the way the sift-grip handle fits in their hand and how the serrated stainless steel blade slices right through the meat thanks to its sharp teeth and non-stick coating. Let the Leo knives be your inspiration for a lovely family dinner or a delightful dinner party! This knife set comes complete with a set of 4 knives. The perfect addition to any setting!