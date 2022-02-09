Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Vegetable Knife with Zester - Gray
4.25 in
A veggie snack, a hearty soup or a summer salad, with the Leo vegetable knife you chop, slice and dice the ingredients in no time. The non-stick stainless steel blade glides through vegetables like butter, making light work of your food prep, while the soft-touch handle helps you to get a comfortable grip. An added bonus is the integrated zester which allows you to brighten up your dishes with an acidic touch.