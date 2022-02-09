Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Stainless Steel Vegetable Knife with Zester - Mint
4.25 inUPC: 0541382107152
Cabbage, salad, eggplants, … you name it, the Leo vegetable knife will help you to slice, dice, chop or trim it. The mint coloured blade with non-stick coating glides right through all kinds of vegetables while the integrated zester allows you to add a fruity touch to your dishes as it zests limes, lemons and other citrus fruits with minimum effort. The knife comes with a protective sleeve for safe storage.