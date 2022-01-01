BergHOFF Leo Universal Knife Block - Gray Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Universal Knife Block - Gray Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Universal Knife Block - Gray Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Universal Knife Block - Gray Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

BergHOFF Leo Universal Knife Block - Gray

1 ctUPC: 0541382107508
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Leo Knife block is THE must-have item for the season. Due to its anti-slip base, the block always has a good grip on the countertop. It provides optimal storage space for 6-8 knives. Another benefit is that the removeable knife insert is very easy to clean. This new look will be a great addition to any kitchen decor.