Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
BergHOFF Leo Universal Knife Block - Gray
1 ctUPC: 0541382107508
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Leo Knife block is THE must-have item for the season. Due to its anti-slip base, the block always has a good grip on the countertop. It provides optimal storage space for 6-8 knives. Another benefit is that the removeable knife insert is very easy to clean. This new look will be a great addition to any kitchen decor.