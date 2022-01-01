Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Vacuum Food Container Set - Blue
4 pcUPC: 0541382107751
Homemade cookies, a crisp salad or ground coffee beans, with these practical and stackable food containers, you can easily keep it all fresh and tasty! Thanks to the user-friendly vacuum pump, your food is sealed airtight and leakproof for ma x imum freshness and optiomal preservation of flavors and aromas. This stackable food storage system is dishwasher safe and comes complete with the vacuum pump and 3 containers
Container sizes:
- 4.5 inch x 4.5 inch x 3.25 inch; 0.63 quart
- 4.5 inch x 4.5 inch x 6.5 inch; 1.4 quart
- 4.5 inch x 4.5 inch x 9.75 inch; 2.1quart