Homemade cookies, a crisp salad or ground coffee beans, with these practical and stackable food containers, you can easily keep it all fresh and tasty! Thanks to the user-friendly vacuum pump, your food is sealed airtight and leakproof for ma x imum freshness and optiomal preservation of flavors and aromas. This stackable food storage system is dishwasher safe and comes complete with the vacuum pump and 3 containers

Container sizes: