Whether you're looking for a convenient bottle to take to the gym or want a smart solution to stay hydrated at the office, this lightweight water bottle with push-to-drink system and useful strap looks right at home in any setting. The sealing mechanism doubles as a filter so you can easily add fruit, sliced condiments or herbs to your beverage for added flavor. Comes with a conveninet carrying strap for on-the-go! Easy cleanup with dishwasher safe!