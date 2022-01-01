Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Leo Wood Paper Towel Holder
11.25 inUPC: 0541382105992
Give your kitchen countertop a stylish touch with the Leo paper towel holder. No matter whether you’ve got a modern or a traditional kitchen, this paper towel holder will blend right in! The oak wood post holds any standard-size kitchen roll while you tear off paper towels. Don’t be afraid to give them a good tug, the clever non-slip ring on the contrasting base is there to prevent the roll from tipping over.