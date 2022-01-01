Bamboo is seeing a resurgence in popularity as it is considered a “green" product. Cleaning bamboo is easy, just wash with soap and water. This colorful trivet is sure to add the perfect amount of splash to any décor. The trivet allows you to remove hot pans from the stove and place right on the counter without ruining your countertops. The colorful design on the these trivets is sure to be a conversation starter! This set comes with a total of four 8-inch trivets.