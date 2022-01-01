The 11” Pink square grill pans body is made of enameled cast iron which will provide a steady and even heat distribution, the enameled coating allows for being stain resistant, dull resistant and will stand up to long lasting use. The cast iron construction provides strong heat retention and no additional seasoning required. Ideal for use on any cooktop, including induction; for the best results use a low to medium heat. The square grill pan is an excellent choice for grilling meats, seafood or vegetables and requires little oil and no seasoning.