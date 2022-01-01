Chocolate brownies, hearty gingerbread or a classic carrot cake, your tray bakes are sure to triumph when you bake them in this rectangular cake pan! Thanks to the carbon steel material and the diamond-textured surface, those delicious treats are baked nice and evenly while the high-quality non-stick coating ensures an exemplary food release and durability. Want to make sure everyone gets an equally large piece? Just use the convenient grid lines on the side to make even portions!