Winter, summer, morning or afternoon, pancakes are always a good idea! With this aluminium pancake pan you can flip the most delicious pancakes or crêpes all year round. The pan is equipped with a high-quality non-stick coating that allows you to cook with little to no oil and ensures an easy food release as well as a stay-cool handle that provides a safe and comfortable grip. When your stack of pancakes is large enough, simply put the pancake pan in the dishwasher for an easy clean-up and enjoy a pancake dressed with your favourite toppings! *Not reccommended for gas cooktops