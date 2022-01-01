Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Ouro Gold Stainless Steel Cookware Set
11 pcUPC: 0541382104814
Product Details
Ouro's 11pc cookware is designed for exceptional functionality and bold beauty. Featuring high-polish copper coated stainless steel accents and rose gold handles with ergonomic handles, this line was designed for optimal durability and cooking versatility. Constructed from durable 18/10 stainless steel, BergHOFF's cookware is built to withstand a lifetime of heavy use with a fast, simple cleanup. Ouro also comes induction-ready and guarantees the finest culinary experience.
- Dishwasher Safe
- Rose Gold Handles
- Glass Lids
Set includes:
- 6.25 inch covered saucepan
- 8 inch covered casserole
- 10 inch covered stock pot
- 10 inch covered deep skillet with helper handle
- 8 inch fry pan
- 10 inch fry pan
- 10 inch steamer insert