BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool
2 pcUPC: 0541382103511
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Pie Pan Set with a cutting tool is more than a quality baking pan; it's also a convenient cutting system. The unique patented guideline grid around the outer edges of the pan allows you to simply line up an exclusive Perfect Slice cutting tool, and press down to create any portion size desired. Every slice is beautifully uniform. The cutting tool with silicone handle is tough enough to cut the pie, yet won't damage your pan.