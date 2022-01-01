BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

BergHOFF Perfect Slice Pie Pan with Tool

2 pcUPC: 0541382103511
Purchase Options

Product Details

This Pie Pan Set with a cutting tool is more than a quality baking pan; it's also a convenient cutting system. The unique patented guideline grid around the outer edges of the pan allows you to simply line up an exclusive Perfect Slice cutting tool, and press down to create any portion size desired. Every slice is beautifully uniform. The cutting tool with silicone handle is tough enough to cut the pie, yet won't damage your pan.