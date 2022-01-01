Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Perfect Slice Round Cake Pan with Tool
2 pcUPC: 0541382103523
Purchase Options
Product Details
This 9-inch round cake pan with a cutting tool is more than a quality baking pan; it's also a convenient cutting system. The unique patented guideline grid around the outer edges of the pan allows you to simply line up an exclusive Perfect Slice cutting tool, and press down to create any portion size desired. Every slice is beautifully uniform. The cutting tool with silicone handle is tough enough to cut the cake, yet won't damage your pan.