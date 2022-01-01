Coarse sea salt, vanilla sugar, flour or any other commonly used ingredient, store it in this convenient porcelain jar with natural cork lid and you’ll always have your essentials within reach. No matter if you have a modern or classic kitchen, this elegant jar looks right at home on any countertop where it provides a practical solution to store the most varying ingredients. Want to change the contents? Just pop the jar in the dishwasher and it’s ready for a refill!