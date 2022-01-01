BergHOFF Professional Induction Cook Top - Black/Silver Perspective: front
BergHOFF Professional Induction Cook Top - Black/Silver

16 inUPC: 0541382104342
Product Details

Professional Induction Range gives you power to cook on-the-go. A simple display with automatic shut-off, this powerful energy-saving cook top has quick heat capabilities and is cool to the touch almost instantly for safe cooking.

  • Features include:
  • Portable - perfect for dorm rooms, camping and more
  • Shatter-resistant tempered glass surface
  • Energy-saving with quick heat capabilities
  • LED screen display
  • Automatic shut-off
  • 1800 watts of power at 120v
  • Stainless steel and glass construction
  • Easy wipe clean exterior