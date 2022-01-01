Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF Professional Induction Cook Top - Black/Silver
16 inUPC: 0541382104342
Product Details
Professional Induction Range gives you power to cook on-the-go. A simple display with automatic shut-off, this powerful energy-saving cook top has quick heat capabilities and is cool to the touch almost instantly for safe cooking.
- Features include:
- Portable - perfect for dorm rooms, camping and more
- Shatter-resistant tempered glass surface
- Energy-saving with quick heat capabilities
- LED screen display
- Automatic shut-off
- 1800 watts of power at 120v
- Stainless steel and glass construction
- Easy wipe clean exterior