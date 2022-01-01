Professional Induction Range gives you power to cook on-the-go. A simple display with automatic shut-off, this powerful energy-saving cook top has quick heat capabilities and is cool to the touch almost instantly for safe cooking.

Features include:

Portable - perfect for dorm rooms, camping and more

Shatter-resistant tempered glass surface

Energy-saving with quick heat capabilities

LED screen display

Automatic shut-off

1800 watts of power at 120v

Stainless steel and glass construction

Easy wipe clean exterior