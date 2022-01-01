Hover to Zoom
BergHOFF ProSafe Stainless Steel Filet Knife
5 in
5 Filet Knife is made from high quality, ice hardened stainless steel, these knives feature a white polypropylene handle with a checkered pattern. Easily sharpened and holds their edge well. The handle is safe, high impact, slip resistant as well as antimicrobial and micro-organism safe. The knife is and low temperature resistant and safe to use in the freezer. With its flexible blade it makes filleting anything easy.