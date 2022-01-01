Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
BergHOFF Ron Acapu Chef's Knife
8 inUPC: 0541382109004
Purchase Options
Product Details
If you’ve ever made a beef stir fry or a chicken noodle soup, you’ll know there’s quite some slicing and chopping involved. With this razor-sharp chef’s knife you’ve got a single tool that can handle it all. Its high-quality stainless steel blade effortlessly slides through your veggies, meat, fish or poultry while the crack-resistant wooden handle fits comfortably in your hand for a safe grip.