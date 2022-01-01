Ranging from trimming or cutting poultry to cracking nuts and handling seafood, with this pair of poultry shears it’s a piece of cake. The sharp stainless steel blades easily cut through those tough bones and joints while the triple riveted wooden handle provides a comfortable grip for both right-hand and left-hand use. When you’re not using the shears, the convenient handle lock keeps the blades closed for storage and prevents them from opening accidentally.