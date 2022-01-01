5.5qt Black Oval Covered Casserole dish is made of cast iron which has great heat retaining abilities: it’s the perfect choice for slow cooking and for hearty stews prepared in the oven or on the stovetop. The cover locks in the moisture and small bumps on the interior make sure the evaporated juices are directed on to the food for extra tasty results. Only a little oil is needed with this pan: the perfect option for low-fat frying. Wide handles for a safe grip, even when wearing oven mitts or using potholders.