5-Inch Black Chef's Knife offers a range of versatility for the most common cutting jobs in the kitchen. Choose from black steel knives featuring a titanium and non-stick coating with either contrasting ashwood handles or matching black handles. Or simply don’t choose and mix the two styles. Well balanced with a heavy bolster providing perfect balance for increased control. Handle: 18/10 Stainless Steel Hollow Handle, Blade: Chrome-molybdenum-Vanadium steel with a black layer coating (titanium + non-stick coating).