BergHOFF Ron Paring Knife - Black
3.25 inUPC: 0541382104952
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Ron 3.25 Inch Black Paring Knife is the perfect choice for paring fruits and vegetables. Choose from black steel knives featuring a titanium and non-stick coating with either contrasting ashwood handles or matching black handles. Or simply don’t choose and mix the two styles. Well balanced with a heavy bolster providing perfect balance for increased control.
Handle: 18/10 Stainless Steel
Blade: Chrome-molybdenum-Vanadium steel with a black layer coating (titanium + non-stick coating)