BergHOFF Ron Utlity Knife - Black

5 inUPC: 0541382105221
Product Details

The Ron 5" Black Utility Knife offers a range of versatile knives for the most common jobs in the kitchen. Choose from black steel knives featuring a titanium and non-stick coating with either contrasting ashwood handles or matching black handles. Or simply don’t choose and mix the two styles. Well balanced with a heavy bolster providing perfect balance for increased control.

  • Handle: 18/10 Stainless Steel Hollow Handle
  • Blade: Chrome-molybdenum-Vanadium steel with a black layer coating (titanium + non-stick coating)