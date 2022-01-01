The Ron 5" Black Utility Knife offers a range of versatile knives for the most common jobs in the kitchen. Choose from black steel knives featuring a titanium and non-stick coating with either contrasting ashwood handles or matching black handles. Or simply don’t choose and mix the two styles. Well balanced with a heavy bolster providing perfect balance for increased control.

Handle: 18/10 Stainless Steel Hollow Handle

Blade: Chrome-molybdenum-Vanadium steel with a black layer coating (titanium + non-stick coating)